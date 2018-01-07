Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Talend (TLND) to Sell

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLND. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talend from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Talend from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Talend ( NASDAQ TLND ) opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,140.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.92. Talend has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $46.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Hunt Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at about $31,302,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 260.8% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 530,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 383,760 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 11.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, potrero capital research llc bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager.

