Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sthree Grp (STREF) to Hold

Sthree Grp (OTCMKTS:STREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “
Shares of Sthree Grp (OTCMKTS:STREF) opened at $4.55 on Friday. Sthree Grp has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $4.57.
