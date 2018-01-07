Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.67 Million

Analysts predict that MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) will report sales of $252.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.30 million. MB Financial reported sales of $238.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full-year sales of $252.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $971.90 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MB Financial.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $252.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBFI. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on MB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, insider Mark A. Heckler sold 13,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $638,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 195.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MB Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in MB Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 493,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 436,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,749. MB Financial has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3,760.13, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MB Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

