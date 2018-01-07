Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc (BAX) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Baxter International (NYSE BAX) traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,182. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $37,691.48, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 28,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,918,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $2,176,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,130,737.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,061,991 shares of company stock valued at $325,245,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 631,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after purchasing an additional 278,538 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

