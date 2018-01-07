Zacks: Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for tronc, Inc. (TRNC)

tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given tronc an industry rank of 74 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of tronc ( NASDAQ TRNC ) traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 53,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,832. The firm has a market cap of $601.07, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.85. tronc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in tronc by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in tronc by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in tronc by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in tronc by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in tronc by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia.

