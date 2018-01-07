Western Gas Partners (WES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WES. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Western Gas Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Gas Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Gas Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Western Gas Partners from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Western Gas Partners (NYSE WES) traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,956. Western Gas Partners has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7,897.15, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 56,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 58.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 49.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,691,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,750,000 after buying an additional 556,180 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 101.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

