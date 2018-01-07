Wedbush Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s FY2017 Earnings (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC ) opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,270.00, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.19 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider C. David Cone sold 35,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $832,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,336.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

