Webster Financial (WBS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5,581.29, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.03 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 11,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $631,422.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,532.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen R. Osar sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $706,888.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,888,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,672,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,342,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

