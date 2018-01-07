Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 46,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,476,000 after buying an additional 154,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc ( NASDAQ:WBA ) opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73,550.00, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmacy operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $184,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer bought 20,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

