Visa Inc (V) Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $77,005.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $707,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,262. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co raised Visa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.01 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Visa from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $269,360.00, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $119.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Visa Inc (V) Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/visa-inc-v-holdings-increased-by-andra-ap-fonden.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.