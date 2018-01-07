Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ VNOM) opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,676.23, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.88 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 60.87%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin.

