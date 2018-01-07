Vetr Downgrades Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) to Sell

Vetr cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $71.07 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.61.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ UBNT) traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $74.22. 254,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,244. Ubiquiti Networks has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $5,777.43, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

