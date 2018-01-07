VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond (ANGL) Short Interest Down 92.2% in December

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,768 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 782,223 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,162 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond during the third quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond during the third quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond during the third quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond during the third quarter worth approximately $1,715,000.
VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA ANGL) opened at $30.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $30.39.
