Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanda Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6856453907403 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 636,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.15, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.29. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 191,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $2,933,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,848 shares in the company, valued at $15,787,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $130,747.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,265.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,205 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

