UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) is Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 5.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 25.92% of UnitedHealth Group worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,430,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,873,786,000 after purchasing an additional 796,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,101,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,402,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,906,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,104,000 after purchasing an additional 174,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,882,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,720,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

UnitedHealth Group Inc ( UNH ) opened at $228.73 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $221,150.00, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $200,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $5,011,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,416 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

