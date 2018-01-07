United Fire Group (UFCS) vs. Montpelier Re (MRH) Financial Contrast

United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) and Montpelier Re (NYSE:MRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get United Fire Group alerts:

58.4% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Montpelier Re does not pay a dividend. United Fire Group pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Montpelier Re has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Fire Group and Montpelier Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Montpelier Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Montpelier Re.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Fire Group and Montpelier Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.14 billion 0.97 $49.90 million $0.63 70.57 Montpelier Re N/A N/A N/A $3.84 11.09

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Montpelier Re. Montpelier Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Montpelier Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 1.49% 1.32% 0.30% Montpelier Re 35.71% 13.24% 6.70%

Summary

United Fire Group beats Montpelier Re on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance. Its life insurance segment consists of deferred and immediate annuities, universal life insurance products and traditional life insurance products. Its life insurance segment consists solely of the operations of United Life Insurance Company. On February 1, 2012, the Company completed a holding company reorganization of United Fire Group, Inc., United Fire & Casualty Company and UFC MergeCo, Inc. On March 28, 2011, the Company acquired Mercer Insurance Group, Inc. (Mercer Insurance Group).

Montpelier Re Company Profile

Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides customized insurance and reinsurance solutions to the global market. Through its affiliates in Bermuda, it provides institutional and retail investors with direct access to the global property reinsurance market. It operates in three segments: Montpelier Bermuda, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd., which is its wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Pembroke, Bermuda and is registered as a Bermuda Class four insurer; Montpelier at Lloyd’s, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Syndicate 5151, Montpelier Capital Limited, Montpelier at Lloyd’s Limited, Montpelier Underwriting Services Limited and Montpelier Underwriting Inc., and Collateralized Reinsurance, which is marketed under the name Blue Capital. Blue Capital is an asset management platform offering property catastrophe reinsurance-linked investment products to institutional and retail investors.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.