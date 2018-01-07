Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE UNP) traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,259.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 84.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,045,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 990.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,243,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 88.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,773,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $519,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 88.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,558,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $412,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

