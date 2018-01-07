Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.30

Media coverage about Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ulta Beauty earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.7120836642078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,000. The company has a market capitalization of $14,510.00, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $314.86.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $336.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $300.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.50 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $254.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.01.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 127,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,965,211.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

