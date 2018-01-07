Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.30

Media coverage about Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ulta Beauty earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.7120836642078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,000. The company has a market capitalization of $14,510.00, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $314.86.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 127,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,965,211.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.
