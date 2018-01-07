UBS Group Lowers Sonic (SONC) to Market Perform

UBS Group cut shares of Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sonic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of Sonic (SONC) traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 4,394,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,229. Sonic has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,094.68, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. Sonic had a net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Sonic will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Sonic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sonic news, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $103,530.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,061,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,950,528.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,587 shares of company stock worth $4,537,647 in the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,272,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonic by 25.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,462,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 296,665 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Sonic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,110,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonic by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

