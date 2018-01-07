Tufton Capital Management Invests $230,000 in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 190,933 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,918.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,220 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE PFE) opened at $36.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,710.00, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 78.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/tufton-capital-management-invests-230000-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.