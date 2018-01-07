Traders Sell Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) on Strength (VWO)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) on strength during trading on Friday. $98.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.34 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd traded up $0.42 for the day and closed at $47.86

The firm has a market cap of $69,540.00 and a PE ratio of -6.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s dividend payout ratio is -14.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 17.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,148,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,767 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,890,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 69.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 38.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 133.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

