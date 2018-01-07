Traders Purchase Large Volume of ON Semiconductor Call Options (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,679 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,842% compared to the typical volume of 653 call options.

Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,700.00, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.02. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 54,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,186,809.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 35,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $694,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 703,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

