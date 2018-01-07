Traders Buy Verizon Communications (VZ) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $177.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $78.66 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Verizon Communications had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $52.48

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Instinet increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $52.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.98.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $214,090.00, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,983.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 17,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 80,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Traders Buy Verizon Communications (VZ) on Weakness” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/traders-buy-verizon-communications-vz-on-weakness.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.