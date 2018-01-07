News articles about Towers Watson & Co (NASDAQ:TW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Towers Watson & Co earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5329035497581 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Towers Watson & Co (TW) remained flat at $$123.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,920.00, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Towers Watson & Co has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $141.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Towers Watson & Co (TW) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/towers-watson-co-tw-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18.html.

About Towers Watson & Co

Towers Watson & Co is a global professional services company. The Company offers consulting, technology and solutions in the areas of benefits, talent management, rewards and risk and capital management. The Company provides clients with services across four business segments: Benefits, Risk and Financial Services, Talent and Rewards and Exchange Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Towers Watson & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towers Watson & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.