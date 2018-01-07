Total SA (TOT) Short Interest Up 145.6% in December

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,611,287 shares, an increase of 145.6% from the November 30th total of 3,098,767 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,418,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Total by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,952,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,080,000 after buying an additional 587,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $15,087,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 385.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 305,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $12,512,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,405,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOT. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Total ( NYSE:TOT ) opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144,990.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. Total has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.04 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.90%. sell-side analysts expect that Total will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

Total Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

