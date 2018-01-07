Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.54. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,100.00, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $691,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

