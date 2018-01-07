Time Warner’s (TWX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the media conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $107.50 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Time Warner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Time Warner from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.88.

Shares of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.60. 5,414,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,455. Time Warner has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,876.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The media conglomerate reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. Time Warner had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Time Warner’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Time Warner will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, insider Olaf Olafsson sold 23,450 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $2,111,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes sold 329,478 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $29,867,180.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,589,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Time Warner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Time Warner in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Time Warner in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Time Warner by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Time Warner by 698.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,142 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

