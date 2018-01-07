Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank set a $226.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE TMO) traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,342. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $202.65. The company has a market cap of $81,157.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $9,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,016,113.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

