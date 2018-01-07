The Phoenix Companies (PNX) vs. Security National Financial (SNFCA) Head to Head Contrast

The Phoenix Companies (NYSE: PNX) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get The Phoenix Companies alerts:

This table compares The Phoenix Companies and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Phoenix Companies -10.34% -121.92% -0.83% Security National Financial 2.37% 5.03% 0.70%

This table compares The Phoenix Companies and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Phoenix Companies N/A N/A N/A ($17.65) -2.12 Security National Financial $307.21 million 0.26 $12.18 million $0.44 11.36

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Phoenix Companies. The Phoenix Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Phoenix Companies and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Phoenix Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

The Phoenix Companies has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security National Financial beats The Phoenix Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Phoenix Companies

The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (Phoenix) is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide life insurance and annuity products through independent agents and financial advisors. Phoenix operates through two segments: Life and Annuity, and Saybrus. The Life and Annuity segment includes individual life insurance and annuity products, including its closed block. The Saybrus segment provides dedicated life insurance and other consulting services to financial advisors in partner companies, as well as support for sales of Phoenix’s product line through independent distribution organizations. Its Annuities products include Fixed Indexed Annuities, Fixed Annuities, Single Premium Immediate Annuities and Variable Annuities. Its Life Insurance products include Whole Life, Universal Life, Indexed Universal Life, Variable Universal Life and Term. Its target markets consist of middle market, and mass affluent families and individuals planning for or living in retirement.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loans. The life insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The cemetery and mortuary segment consists of approximately seven mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and a cemetery in the state of California. The mortgage loan segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes and real estate projects. The Company is also engaged in pre-need selling of funeral, cemetery, mortuary and cremation services through its Utah and California operations. It also sells pre-need funeral, cemetery and cremation services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Phoenix Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Phoenix Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.