Tesla (TSLA) Downgraded to Hold at Vetr

Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday. Vetr currently has $331.71 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $411.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Instinet initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.47.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) opened at $316.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53,206.65, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $225.45 and a fifty-two week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.49, for a total transaction of $589,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $1,268,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,003. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/tesla-tsla-downgraded-to-hold-at-vetr.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.