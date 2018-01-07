Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned about 55.00% of QUALCOMM worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 43,505 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $59,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $59,886.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $1,868,744. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. ( NASDAQ QCOM ) opened at $66.47 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,640.00, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Vetr raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/telos-capital-management-inc-has-4-20-million-holdings-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.