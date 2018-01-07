TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. (TSI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,160,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 667,873 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 20,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. (NYSE TSI) opened at $5.57 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/tcw-strategic-income-fund-inc-tsi-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return consisted of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a range of securities, including convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities (the United States Government Securities), repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, other securities and derivative instruments without limit believed by its investment advisor to be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:TSI).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.