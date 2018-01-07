Taptica International (TAP) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at FinnCap

Taptica International (LON:TAP) had its price objective upped by FinnCap from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 550 ($7.35) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Taptica International (LON:TAP) opened at GBX 509 ($6.81) on Thursday. Taptica International has a 12 month low of GBX 174 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.95). The company has a market cap of $314.85 and a P/E ratio of 2,213.04.

Taptica International Company Profile

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

