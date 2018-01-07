Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Press coverage about Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synchronoss Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.1799789249453 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,735. The firm has a market cap of $445.22, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.56. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Synchronoss Technologies to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.21” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/synchronoss-technologies-sncr-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-21.html.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.