Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Press coverage about Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synchronoss Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.1799789249453 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,735. The firm has a market cap of $445.22, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.56. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $40.27.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.
