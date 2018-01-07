News stories about Surgical Care Affiliates (NASDAQ:SCAI) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Surgical Care Affiliates earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

WARNING: “Surgical Care Affiliates (SCAI) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/surgical-care-affiliates-scai-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-00.html.

Surgical Care Affiliates Company Profile

Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc is a provider of solutions to physicians, health plans and health systems to optimize surgical care. The Company offers tools and systems in the areas of clinical benchmarking, clinical best practices, operating efficiency, care coordination and supply chain management. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated a network of surgical facilities in the United States, which included 197 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and seven surgical hospitals in partnership with approximately 3,000 physician partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Care Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Care Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.