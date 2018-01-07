SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. now owns 11,106,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 4,272,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 372,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Noodles & Co Company Profile
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.
