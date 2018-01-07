SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Noodles & Co ( NASDAQ NDLS ) opened at $5.30 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.90, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.43.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. now owns 11,106,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 4,272,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 372,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/suntrust-banks-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-noodles-co-ndls.html.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.