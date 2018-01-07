Student Transportation (STB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Student Transportation earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.3201156323648 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Student Transportation (NASDAQ STB) traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,297. Student Transportation has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $592.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.57 million. Student Transportation had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. equities analysts predict that Student Transportation will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Student Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 366.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STB shares. BidaskClub raised Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Student Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.87.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales.

