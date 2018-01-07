STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.38 billion. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,788 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,734,651 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,164 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,500 shares during the last quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,373 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 506,247 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE STM) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21,360.00, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

