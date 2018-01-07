Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.16 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 109.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,292,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,866 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $321,322,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2,317.8% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Citigroup by 42.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,815,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,804,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,343,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,637 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group set a $81.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Shares of Citigroup Inc ( C ) opened at $75.41 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $199,380.00, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/07/stephens-inc-ar-has-4-16-million-position-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.