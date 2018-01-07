Square (SQ) Stock Price Up 8%

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) rose 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 31,012,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,573,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Square from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Vetr downgraded Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.12 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Square to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Square Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 1,551 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $54,471.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,120,367.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,668,081 shares of company stock worth $61,992,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Square by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

