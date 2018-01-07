SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $148,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 68.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( NYSEARCA SPY ) opened at $273.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285,210.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.27. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $224.96 and a fifty-two week high of $273.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.3513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -328.77%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

