Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sonoma Pharmaceuticals operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions, animal health and advanced tissue care. The company operates primarily in United States, Latin America and Europe. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences and is headquatered in Petaluma, California. “

SNOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ SNOA ) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 18,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of dermatology and advanced tissue care products based upon its technologies, such as Microcyn and Lipogrid.

