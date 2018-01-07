Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NetScout Systems (NTCT) Stock Price

Media stories about NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetScout Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.0856824828398 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

NetScout Systems ( NTCT ) opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,720.00, a P/E ratio of 173.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.13 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.52%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $140,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

