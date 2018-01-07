Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price

News coverage about Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Thermo Fisher Scientific earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 46.3801535396791 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.39. 1,467,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,157.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $202.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total transaction of $9,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,016,113.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

