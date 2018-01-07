Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sears (SHLD) Share Price

News headlines about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.2792256550043 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
SHLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sears from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 target price on Sears and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Sears in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.03.
Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.46) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Sears news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 143,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $662,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $165,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 89.00% of the company’s stock.
Sears Company Profile
Sears Holdings Corporation is an integrated retailer. The Company is the parent company of Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co (Sears). The Company’s segments are Kmart and Sears Domestic. It also offers Shop Your Way, a member-based social shopping platform that offers rewards and personalized services.
