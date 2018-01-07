Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Norbord (OSB) Stock Price

Headlines about Norbord (NYSE:OSB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Norbord earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.2921366093392 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Norbord from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. CIBC lowered Norbord from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Norbord in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. Norbord has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,036.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.66.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Norbord had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Norbord announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,140,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.467 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial customers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

