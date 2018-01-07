Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Share Price

News articles about Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Brick Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8648139414063 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ GRBK) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,936. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.13, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider Jed Dolson sold 5,400 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $59,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates in the real estate industry. The Company operates through two segments. The builder operations segment includes its controlled builders results, which include building and selling single-family detached homes and townhomes that are designed and built to meet local customer preferences, and the sale of lots.

