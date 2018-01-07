Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Share Price

News stories about Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2470031012227 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 231,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,275. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. It invests approximately 80% of managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily secured senior loans. The Fund also may invest in unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans.

