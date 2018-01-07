Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teladoc earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 45.8528101725375 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teladoc in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Teladoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a report on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Teladoc ( NYSE TDOC ) opened at $37.50 on Friday. Teladoc has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,270.00 and a P/E ratio of -25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). Teladoc had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc news, CFO Mark Hirschhorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $989,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,203 shares in the company, valued at $171,646.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $3,299,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,889,350 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

