Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RPM International (RPM) Share Price

Headlines about RPM International (NYSE:RPM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RPM International earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.7476442886252 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of RPM International ( NYSE RPM ) opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,998.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. RPM International has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Rice sold 44,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $2,324,005.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

